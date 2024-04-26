2,327 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $131.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

