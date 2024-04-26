2,288 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $111.14 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

