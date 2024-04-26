18,000 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after acquiring an additional 618,920 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 617,925 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after acquiring an additional 613,341 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

