1,688 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.
Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $30.20.
Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile
The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.
