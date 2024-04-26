113,196 Shares in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Oil States International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oil States International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Oil States International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OIS stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.56.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.