Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Issues Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $45.98 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.
Western Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of WEEEF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.89.
Western Energy Services Company Profile
