Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Issues Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $45.98 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of WEEEF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

