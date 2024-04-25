SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,064,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after buying an additional 263,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 138,197 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after buying an additional 108,439 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

MDYV stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 954,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,750. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $76.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.