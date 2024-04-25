Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.725-8.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.78 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.85-0.90 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.6 %

SKX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.82. 2,545,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,850. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.