PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,480.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($18.28) and last traded at GBX 1,470 ($18.16), with a volume of 6566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,455 ($17.97).

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £630.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,830.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,357.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,223.84.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

