Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $224.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

