Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

MRO stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.