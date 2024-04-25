Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on EHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health
Encompass Health Trading Up 0.3 %
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Encompass Health
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.