East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $86.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EWBC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 498,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

