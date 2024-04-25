Community Bank N.A. Purchases 16,184 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 465.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 2,136,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,549. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

