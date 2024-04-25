Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) a C$19.00 Price Target

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$19.00 price objective from equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MHC.UN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

MHC.UN stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.50. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.72. The company has a market cap of C$289.87 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$19.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40.

In other news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

