CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Up 4.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $403.85 and last traded at $396.84. 53,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 121,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.38.

The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $18,360,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at $12,950,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at $12,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.37.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.