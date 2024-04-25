BIP Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IYR traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

