BIP Wealth LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.43. 189,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,614. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

