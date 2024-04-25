Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,621 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 131.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 261.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 404,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

