AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AFB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 20,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,932. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
