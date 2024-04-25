2,912 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.12. 3,895,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349,980. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

