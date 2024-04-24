Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 17,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $141.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $9.25.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
