Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 17,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $141.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

