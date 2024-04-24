Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,050 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $407.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day moving average of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

