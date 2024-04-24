Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WNC opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WNC

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.