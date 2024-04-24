SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 1,888 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.44 and a 200 day moving average of $256.46.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

