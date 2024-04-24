Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,368. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

