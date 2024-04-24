Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. Ryder System also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.500 EPS.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 118,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on R

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.