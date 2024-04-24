Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. Ryder System also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.500 EPS.
Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 118,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.71.
In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
