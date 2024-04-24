Private Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,364,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
