NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.21.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. 4,255,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,839,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

