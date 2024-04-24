Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.75 at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.31. 12,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,390. The company has a market cap of C$610.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.55. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

