Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.60 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Amdocs worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 77.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

