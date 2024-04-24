Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,410 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. 20,622,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,190,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

