Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-20.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% yr/yr to $5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

Lennox International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $476.10 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $256.74 and a 1 year high of $501.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $473.67.

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

