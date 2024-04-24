Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lessened by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $377.08 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

