Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,143,000 after buying an additional 477,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,637,000 after purchasing an additional 86,446 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 62.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,061,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 698,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

FNF stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

