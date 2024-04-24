Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 43.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 86.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

