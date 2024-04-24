Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FLC opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

