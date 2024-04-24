Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,703,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,183.24. The stock had a trading volume of 106,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $708.00 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,147.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

