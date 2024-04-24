Dakota Gold (DC) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 105 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dakota Gold to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dakota Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1131 2480 3046 108 2.32

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 42.01%. Given Dakota Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.01% -4.59% -4.28%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.04 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.14 billion $1.04 billion 7.01

Dakota Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dakota Gold peers beat Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

