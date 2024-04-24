Contrasting Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) & Fielmann Group (OTCMKTS:FLMNY)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) and Fielmann Group (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warby Parker and Fielmann Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $669.77 million 1.94 -$63.20 million ($0.54) -24.48 Fielmann Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 25.42

Fielmann Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fielmann Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 5 3 0 2.38 Fielmann Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Warby Parker and Fielmann Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Warby Parker presently has a consensus price target of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Fielmann Group.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and Fielmann Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -9.44% -16.36% -8.66% Fielmann Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Warby Parker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Fielmann Group AG in July 2023. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Fielmann Group AG is a subsidiary of Korva SE.

