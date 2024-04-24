65,591 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,560,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 13.3% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $250.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

