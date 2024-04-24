1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 662,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 243,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

