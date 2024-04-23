Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Zoetis worth $163,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.97. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.