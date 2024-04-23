Zebec Network Trading 25.6% Higher This Week (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $149.27 million and approximately $51.40 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00309914 USD and is up 22.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $46,698,949.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

