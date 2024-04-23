Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 143.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

