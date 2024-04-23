Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$33.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$21.63 and a 52 week high of C$34.96.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$542.60 million during the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

