Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Purchases $26,200.00 in Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Shares of VUZI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 488,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,863. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $86.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Vuzix by 25.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vuzix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 337,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vuzix by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

