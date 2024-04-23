Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 20,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,442,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,962,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

Vital Farms Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 654,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.88. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vital Farms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.