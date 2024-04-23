UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 3.7%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.58. 1,739,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,776,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UiPath

UiPath Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in UiPath by 39.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 104.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 102,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 196.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,715 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 220,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.