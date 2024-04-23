Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Decreased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,459 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. 11,161,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,563,824. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

